DeSmith made 25 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder was beaten twice from in close after Dallas defenders coughed up the puck behind their own net, but DeSmith got plenty of offensive support to make up for it. He's no threat to Jake Oettinger in the No. 1 role, but DeSmith has been a strong backup to begin the season, going 2-1-0 with a 1.69 GAA and .936 save percentage in three starts.