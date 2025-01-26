Casey DeSmith News: Blanks Blues for second shutout

DeSmith turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Jake Oettinger's 33-year-old backup played like a starter, making some huge stops in the second period as the Blues tried to rally from an early 2-0 deficit. It was an impressive bounce-back effort from DeSmith after he coughed up six goals in his last outing, and on the season he's 7-6-0 with a 2.42 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts, one short of his career high.