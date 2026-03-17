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Casey DeSmith News: Concedes five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

DeSmith stopped 16 of 21 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth. The sixth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

DeSmith was coming off several solid performances, but he took a step back Monday by posting a .762 save percentage on 21 shots faced -- his lowest mark of the season by a wide margin. Even though DeSmith has enjoyed a decent run of appearances of late, he remains the clear No. 2 option behind Jake Oettinger. The 34-year-old veteran is a trustworthy option every time he's called upon duty, though. He's gone 3-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .875 save percentage in four starts since the Olympic break, although those numbers suffered a significant hit after Monday's loss.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
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