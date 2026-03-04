Casey DeSmith News: Cruises to win Tuesday
DeSmith stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
DeSmith has won his last three starts while allowing two or fewer goals each time. He's one of the best backups in the league, although the fact that the Stars are riding a 10-game winning streak makes his job a bit easier. DeSmith has posted a 1.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his three appearances during the Stars' ongoing winning run. That said, he should remain as the Stars' firm No. 2 option behind Jake Oettinger, so it's uncertain when he'll make another start.
