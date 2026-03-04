Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Cruises to win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

DeSmith stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

DeSmith has won his last three starts while allowing two or fewer goals each time. He's one of the best backups in the league, although the fact that the Stars are riding a 10-game winning streak makes his job a bit easier. DeSmith has posted a 1.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his three appearances during the Stars' ongoing winning run. That said, he should remain as the Stars' firm No. 2 option behind Jake Oettinger, so it's uncertain when he'll make another start.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago