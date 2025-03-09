Casey DeSmith News: Defeats former team
DeSmith stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
This was DeSmith's first game against his former team since he left the Canucks in free agency this past summer. The 33-year-old netminder was sharp against his old teammates, allowing just a Derek Forbort tally in the second period. DeSmith has won his last six games, allowing a total of 12 goals in that span. He's up to 12-6-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. While DeSmith has been a steady backup, Jake Oettinger will still handle the bulk of the goaltending duties, which likely will include Friday's Central Division showdown on the road in Winnipeg.
