Casey DeSmith News: Defending crease Sunday

DeSmith will guard the road net versus Ottawa on Sunday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Montreal. The 33-year-old DeSmith has won his last four starts, stopping 108 of 114 shots. He has a 6-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.24 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 22nd in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 5-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.