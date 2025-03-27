Fantasy Hockey
Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

DeSmith is set to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

It will be DeSmith's first game since last Thursday, when he turned aside 36 of 38 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. He's 12-6-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Calgary ranks 30th in goals per game with 2.61.

