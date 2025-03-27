Casey DeSmith News: Expected to start Thursday

DeSmith is set to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

It will be DeSmith's first game since last Thursday, when he turned aside 36 of 38 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. He's 12-6-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Calgary ranks 30th in goals per game with 2.61.