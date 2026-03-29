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Casey DeSmith News: Facing Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

DeSmith will guard the road goal against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

DeSmith will get the second half of the Stars' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Saturday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old DeSmith has a 14-7-5 record this season with one shutout, a 2.40 GAA and .908 save percentage across 27 appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 23rd in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.85 goals per game.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
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