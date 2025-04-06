Casey DeSmith News: Fades late in Saturday's loss

DeSmith stopped 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins, with Pittsburgh's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Dallas held a 3-2 lead early in the third period after Evgenii Dadonov completed his second career hat trick, but DeSmith couldn't make it hold up as the Pens out-shot the home squad 17-10 in the final frame. It was DeSmith's first regulation loss since Jan. 18, putting an end to an incredible stretch in which he'd gone 8-0-1 over nine starts with a 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage.