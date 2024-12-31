Casey DeSmith News: First goalie off

DeSmith was the first goalie off Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, signaling that he'll draw the start at home against the Sabres.

Although Jake Oettinger worked in the starter's crease during Tuesday's morning skate, DeSmith appears to be in line to tend the twine against Buffalo. DeSmith has made just three appearances in December, going 2-0-0 with a 1.31 GAA and .957 save percentage.