Casey DeSmith News: Gets starting nod Monday
DeSmith will be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim on Monday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
DeSmith will get the surprise start after No. 1 Jake Oettinger was working in the starter's crease at Monday's game-day skate. It's the first start for the 33-year-old DeSmith since Nov. 2 against the Panthers, with his only other appearance during November having come in relief. On the year, DeSmith is 2-2-1 while sporting a career-best 1.79 GAA, but he shouldn't be expected to see a ton of opportunities this year behind the workhorse Oettinger.
