Casey DeSmith News: Gives up four goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

DeSmith stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

DeSmith made his first start since Nov. 2 and had a disappointing performance, allowing a season-high mark in goals and posting the worst save percentage of any game in his previous five starts. In six outings this season, DeSmith has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.22 GAA and a .914 save percentage, but he's not expected to see many opportunities as the backup of Jake Oettinger.

