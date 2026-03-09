Casey DeSmith News: Gives up three goals Sunday
DeSmith stopped 16 of 19 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.
DeSmith continues to play well and extended his winning streak to four games, posting a 1.75 GAA and stopping 66 of 73 shots faced over that span. Jake Oettinger remains the No. 1 option for the Stars between the posts, but don't be surprised if DeSmith earns more playing time based on how good he's been lately. His last defeat came Jan. 22 in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More