Casey DeSmith News: Hit by Avalanche on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

DeSmith made 30 saves Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.

DeSmith has allowed nine goals in his last two starts, both losses. But prior to that, he had allowed just six goals in his previous four games, all wins. Dallas has hit a bit of skid lately, but the team will rebound soon enough. And that will put DeSmith back into a strong fantasy role for spot starts in daily.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
