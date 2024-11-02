Casey DeSmith News: Loses, but worthy daily play

DeSmith made 21 saves on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

DeSmith doesn't get a lot of starts, but he shines when he's in the net. His 2.03 GAA and .922 save percentage are exactly the kind of stats that will help fantasy managers off the bench. Picking up a goalie who can make successful spot starts, like DeSmith, can be a better option sometimes than having a struggling No. 1 goalie.