Casey DeSmith News: Loses third straight outing

DeSmith stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

DeSmith is 0-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over his last three games, though he's faced at least 32 shots in each of his last six outings. The 33-year-old has also taken on a larger role as the Stars build in some rest for Jake Oettinger late in the regular season. DeSmith is down to 14-8-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 26 outings. The Stars have two games left before the postseason -- look for DeSmith and Oettinger to split the starts between Monday's game in Detroit and Wednesday's game in Nashville.