Casey DeSmith News: Loses third straight outing
DeSmith stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.
DeSmith is 0-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over his last three games, though he's faced at least 32 shots in each of his last six outings. The 33-year-old has also taken on a larger role as the Stars build in some rest for Jake Oettinger late in the regular season. DeSmith is down to 14-8-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 26 outings. The Stars have two games left before the postseason -- look for DeSmith and Oettinger to split the starts between Monday's game in Detroit and Wednesday's game in Nashville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now