Casey DeSmith News: Melts down in final minute

DeSmith stopped 26 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

DeSmith had a three-goal lead to protect with a minute remaining in regulation, but he allowed one goal to Aatu Raty and two more to Pius Suter. Kiefer Sherwood completed the Canucks' comeback in overtime, sending DeSmith to a brutal defeat. He's now 2-1-1 over his last four games, but he's given up 13 goals on 155 shots in that span. He's alternating starts with Jake Oettinger down the stretch to keep Oettinger fresh for the playoffs. DeSmith is now 14-7-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 25 appearances. Assuming the goalie rotation continues, DeSmith's next start is projected to be Saturday versus Utah.