Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Nabs fourth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

DeSmith stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Morgan Frost spoiled his shutout bid early in the third period, but DeSmith still delivered another sharp performance. While he isn't seeing much work behind Jake Oettinger, he's been ready when called upon -- DeSmith has won four straight starts dating back to Dec. 2, posting a 1.40 GAA and .950 save percentage in five appearances during that span.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
