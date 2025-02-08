Casey DeSmith News: Overcomes slow start

DeSmith stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

DeSmith won his third straight start, but it didn't begin on a positive note. He allowed two goals in the first 2:46 before the Stars' offense scored the next seven tallies. DeSmith is now 9-6-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. The Stars come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a back-to-back, so DeSmith and Jake Oettinger are likely to split the starts in games versus the Devils on Feb. 22 and the Islanders on Feb. 23.