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Casey DeSmith News: Plays well in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

DeSmith stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

DeSmith did his part, but the Stars' top players were held silent while the Flyers got goals from Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras. The 34-year-old DeSmith has lost four straight outings, allowing 11 goals on 100 shots during that 0-3-1 span. For the season, he's down to 14-7-6 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage even with the recent fade. Jake Oettinger will likely get the nod in Boston on Tuesday to close out the road trip, but DeSmith could pick up some playing time late in the campaign if the Stars get locked into the No. 2 spot in the Central Division, which is looking likely.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
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