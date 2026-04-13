Casey DeSmith News: Poised to start Monday

DeSmith is expected to defend the road net against Toronto on Monday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

DeSmith has gone 0-4-1 in his last five outings, allowing 12 goals on 121 shots. He has a 14-8-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 29 appearances. Toronto ranks 16th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this season.