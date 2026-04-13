Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Poised to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

DeSmith is expected to defend the road net against Toronto on Monday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

DeSmith has gone 0-4-1 in his last five outings, allowing 12 goals on 121 shots. He has a 14-8-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 29 appearances. Toronto ranks 16th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this season.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago