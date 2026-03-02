Casey DeSmith News: Set for Tuesday start

DeSmith will tend the twine for Tuesday's road game versus the Flames, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

DeSmith will take the second game of the Stars' back-to-back while Jake Oettinger features on the road against the Canucks on Monday. The 34-year-old DeSmith has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his last seven outings, but he has still been saddled with a 3-2-1 record in that span.