Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Set for Tuesday start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:51pm

DeSmith will tend the twine for Tuesday's road game versus the Flames, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

DeSmith will take the second game of the Stars' back-to-back while Jake Oettinger features on the road against the Canucks on Monday. The 34-year-old DeSmith has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his last seven outings, but he has still been saddled with a 3-2-1 record in that span.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
