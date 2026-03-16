Casey DeSmith News: Set to face Mammoth
DeSmith was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Utah on Monday.
DeSmith has stopped 66 of the 73 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 14-4-5 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.28 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 24 appearances. Utah is tied for 17th in the league with 3.10 goals per game this season.
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