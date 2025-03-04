Fantasy Hockey
Casey DeSmith

Casey DeSmith News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

DeSmith will tend the home twine against the Devils on Tuesday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

DeSmith posted a perfect 3-0-0 record, .911 save percentage and 2.68 GAA over three appearances in February. The Devils are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are tied for 14th in the NHL with 2.98 goals per game this season. New Jersey might be without Jack Hughes (undisclosed) on Tuesday -- the 23-year-old center was injured Sunday against the Golden Knights.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
