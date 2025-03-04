Casey DeSmith News: Set to start Tuesday

DeSmith will tend the home twine against the Devils on Tuesday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

DeSmith posted a perfect 3-0-0 record, .911 save percentage and 2.68 GAA over three appearances in February. The Devils are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are tied for 14th in the NHL with 2.98 goals per game this season. New Jersey might be without Jack Hughes (undisclosed) on Tuesday -- the 23-year-old center was injured Sunday against the Golden Knights.