Casey DeSmith News: Set to start Wednesday
DeSmith will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Wednesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.
Due to travel logistics, it's unclear if Jake Oettinger will serve as the backup or if the Stars will recall a netminder from AHL Texas. DeSmith has gone 11-4-5 this season with one shutout, a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 21 appearances. Seattle sits 23rd in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.
