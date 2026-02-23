Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

DeSmith will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Wednesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Due to travel logistics, it's unclear if Jake Oettinger will serve as the backup or if the Stars will recall a netminder from AHL Texas. DeSmith has gone 11-4-5 this season with one shutout, a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 21 appearances. Seattle sits 23rd in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
21 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
24 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
38 days ago