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Casey DeSmith News: Snaps five-game losing streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 10:55pm

DeSmith made 22 saves on 27 shots in a 6-5 win over Toronto on Monday.

The game was a see-saw affair, with the Maple Leafs up 3-0 heading into the first intermission and 5-2 early in the third after two goals in a 2:39 span early in the final frame. DeSmith ended a personal five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Dallas plays in Buffalo on Wednesday, and Jake Oettinger could get a rest heading into the postseason. That means DeSmith would be the first man off the ice at the game-day skate.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
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