DeSmith made 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The game had a real postseason vibe ride from the start. DeSmith was outstanding, keeping his team in the contest for long stretches. He's 12-6-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .916 save percentage. DeSmith is having a career year. You need to put him in your net every time Dallas relies on him in theirs.