Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

DeSmith will be the starting goaltender for Wednesday's road game against Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith has appeared in just three games since the start of November, but he'll be between the pipes on the road Wednesday against the Blackhawks, who have averaged just 2.33 goals per game to begin the season, which is the second-worst mark in the league. Over six appearances this year, DeSmith has gone 2-3-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
