Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

DeSmith will start Sunday's home game against Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith is in the midst of a three-game winning streak dating back to the end of January, and he's posted a 1.33 GAA and .926 save percentage during that time. The Blackhawks rank 27th in the NHL with 2.63 goals per game this year.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey DeSmith See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago