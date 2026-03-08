Casey DeSmith News: Starting against Chicago
DeSmith will start Sunday's home game against Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
DeSmith is in the midst of a three-game winning streak dating back to the end of January, and he's posted a 1.33 GAA and .926 save percentage during that time. The Blackhawks rank 27th in the NHL with 2.63 goals per game this year.
