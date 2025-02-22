Casey DeSmith News: Steals game against Devils
DeSmith made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
The win was all DeSmith -- the Devils were all over the Stars, and it was the veteran back-up who kept the proverbial hounds at bay. After the game, coach Pete DeBoer was effusive in his praise: "I loved our goalie. He was our best player tonight, and we needed him to be." Since Dec. 1, DeSmith has been elite -- he's 8-2-0 with a .925 save percentage, 2.25 GAA and one shutout. You need to have this guy in your net in dailies whenever he's in the blue paint.
