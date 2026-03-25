Casey DeSmith News: Strong showing in relief
DeSmith stopped 15 of 16 shots in relief in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
DeSmith entered the game in the second period after Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on eight shots during the first 20 minutes of play. DeSmith has been slumping lately and has dropped his last three starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.51 GAA and an .871 save percentage. He's 3-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an ,891 save percentage in six outings since the Olympic break.
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