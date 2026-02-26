Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Strong showing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

DeSmith stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

DeSmith got the start Wednesday due to travel logistics, as Jake Oettinger was recently returning from the Winter Olympics. He responded well, but he's expected to return to his regular No. 2 role when the Stars take on the Predators on Saturday.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
