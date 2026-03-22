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Casey DeSmith News: Sunday starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

DeSmith will be in net Sunday against the Golden Knights, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

DeSmith will make just his second start in the last two weeks Sunday with the Stars on the second of a back-to-back. The last time he was in net didn't go too well as he was lit up for five goals on 21 shots by the Mammoth. The 34-year-old is 14-5-5 with a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage on the season. The Golden Knights, Sunday's opponent, are also on the second of a back-to-back and have lost three games in a row.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
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