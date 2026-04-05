Casey DeSmith News: Takes tough loss against Avs

DeSmith stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado, with the Avalanche's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

DeSmith and Scott Wedgewood were locked in a scoreless goaltending duel for 50-plus minutes, until Martin Necas tapped home a slick pass from Artturi Lehkonen midway through the third period. DeSmith has been playing well over the last few weeks but hasn't gotten much offensive support, posting a 2.61 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last five outings but going 0-4-1 as the Stars have averaged just 2.0 goals in those contests.