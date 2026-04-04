Casey DeSmith News: Tending twine Saturday
DeSmith will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game against the Avalanche, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine.
DeSmith will look to get back on track in Saturday's clash after losing each of his last four appearances. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder has a 14-7-6 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 outings this season. He'll have his work cut out for him Saturday against the Avalanche, who currently lead the NHL with 3.78 goals per game this season. DeSmith should be extra motivated in the contest, however, as he is just one win shy of tying his career high of 15, which he has posted twice across his eight-year NHL career.
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