Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

DeSmith will serve as the starting goaltender for Sunday's road game against Vancouver, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith has started in just one of the Stars' last seven games, but he's been productive in limited action in recent months. Over five starts dating back to Jan. 25, he's gone 5-0-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .927 save percentage. The Canucks are averaging 2.74 goals per game this year, which is tied for the sixth-worst mark in the NHL.

