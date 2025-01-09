Fantasy Hockey
Casey DeSmith News: Tending twine Thursday

Published on January 9, 2025

DeSmith will guard the cage on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith is riding a personal three-game winning streak, though he has made just four appearances in net over the Stars' last 16 contests. Still, the netminder is sporting a 1.52 GAA and .946 save percentage over that stretch. While DeSmith won't be taking the starting job away from Jake Oettinger, it's possible that he will earn himself a few more opportunities given his recent success, which will serve to keep Oettinger fresh for a deep postseason run.

