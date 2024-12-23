Casey DeSmith News: Tending twine versus Utah

DeSmith will be between the road pipes for Monday's game against Utah, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars are playing their final game before the Christmas break Monday, and DeSmith will draw his first start since Dec. 2, which also came against Utah. He turned aside 36 of 37 shots (.973 save percentage) en route to the win in that start, and he'll attempt to remain effective against Utah on Monday.