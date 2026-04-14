Casey Mittelstadt Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Mittelstadt (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Mittelstadt is presumably resting ahead of the playoffs, but the Bruins have not provided a reason for his absence. Aside from Mittelstadt, the Bruins are rolling with a fairly regular lineup in their regular-season finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mittelstadt See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 212 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break70 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2678 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mittelstadt See More