Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Mittelstadt (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Mittelstadt is presumably resting ahead of the playoffs, but the Bruins have not provided a reason for his absence. Aside from Mittelstadt, the Bruins are rolling with a fairly regular lineup in their regular-season finale.

Casey Mittelstadt
Boston Bruins
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