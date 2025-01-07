Casey Mittelstadt News: Contributes helper Monday

Mittelstadt logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Mittelstadt set up Devon Toews for the game-tying goal late in the second period. As expected, Valeri Nichushkin's lower-body injury has opened the door for Mittelstadt to get back in a second-line role, though the 26-year-old center has helped his own cause with three points over his last four games. He's at 26 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 41 appearances this season. Mittelstadt can still run hot and cold on offense, and with a lack of non-scoring production, he's tough to roster in some fantasy formats.