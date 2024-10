Mittelstadt scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 25-year-old playmaker tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period with a wrist shot, and that goal allowed him to extend his ongoing point streak to four contests. Mittelstadt has two goals, nine shots and six assists during that span, so he's been one of the most productive players for a struggling Colorado team in recent games.