Casey Mittelstadt News: Finds twine in loss

Mittelstadt scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Mittelstadt has earned a goal and two assists over the first three games of his tenure with the Bruins. That's an encouraging sign for a player looking to get back on track after a rocky end to his time with the Avalanche. He's also seeing top-six minutes with the Bruins, though they're somewhat deep down the middle with Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm also claiming minutes at center. Mittelstadt has 37 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 66 appearances this season, and he's worth a look in fantasy if his offense holds up over the last month of the campaign.