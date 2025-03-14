Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Mittelstadt scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Mittelstadt has earned a goal and two assists over the first three games of his tenure with the Bruins. That's an encouraging sign for a player looking to get back on track after a rocky end to his time with the Avalanche. He's also seeing top-six minutes with the Bruins, though they're somewhat deep down the middle with Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm also claiming minutes at center. Mittelstadt has 37 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 66 appearances this season, and he's worth a look in fantasy if his offense holds up over the last month of the campaign.

Casey Mittelstadt
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now