Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt News: First assist with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:19pm

Mittelstadt picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay.

In the third period, Mittelstadt set up an odd-man rush for Cole Koepke and David Pastrnak, which the former capitalized on to round out the scoring. Mittestadt possesses plenty of potential and could resurrect his game with Boston after failing to find a fit in Colorado. He had 11 goals and 23 assists in 63 games with the Avalanche before being dealt ahead of Friday's deadline.

