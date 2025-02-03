Casey Mittelstadt News: Nabs helper in Sunday's win
Mittelstadt distributed an even-strength assist and went plus-1 Sunday in a 2-0 win over Philadelphia.
Mittelstadt earned his third helper in his last five games when he set up Samuel Girard's game-opening goal in the middle stanza. Mittelstadt's second-line role hasn't translated to much production -- he scored only once over 15 outings in January. The left-shot center has contributed nine goals and 32 points in 2024-25, but he has a minus-12 rating through 54 appearances. Mittelstadt's value could increase once Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), who was placed on injured reserve Monday, is ready to return to the lineup.
