Mittelstadt scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Mittelstadt earned his second multi-point effort of the campaign while leading the Avalanche with three points Thursday. The 25-year-old center has gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight games so far. He's earned five goals, four assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while filling spots on the second line and first power-play unit.