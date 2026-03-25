Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt News: Scores in 500th career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Mittelstadt scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Mittelstadt tied the game with 6:00 left in the third period, forcing overtime. This was the 27-year-old forward's 500th career game, and it came against the team that drafted him eighth overall in 2017. Mittelstadt had gone 11 games without a goal entering Wednesday, though he had six assists in that span. He's up to 14 goals, 37 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 62 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role.

Casey Mittelstadt
Boston Bruins
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