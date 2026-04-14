Casey Mittelstadt News: Set to return for playoff opener
Mittelstadt (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Game 1 versus the Sabres, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports Tuesday.
Mittelstadt was absent for the regular-season finale, but that looks to be the extent of his absence. He should be back in a top-six role as the Bruins battle the Atlantic Division's top team in the first round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mittelstadt See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 212 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break70 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2678 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Mittelstadt See More