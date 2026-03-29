Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt News: Slides trio of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Mittelstadt supplied three assists and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Mittelstadt put on a playmaking clinic Saturday, as he picked up a secondary helper in the opening period before later recording the lone helper on two consecutive goals to close out the contest. Overall, he now has 26 assists, 40 points and 72 shots on net across 63 games this season. While his first full season with the Bruins has been an up-and-down campaign, he's been a frequent contributor from Boston's middle six with 12 assists and 16 points over his last 19 games. Mittelstadt holds solid streaming value in numerous league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Casey Mittelstadt
Boston Bruins
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