Casey Mittelstadt News: Slings power-play assist

Mittelstadt notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Mittelstadt was the only non-top-line forward to record a point for the Avalanche on Saturday, though five of the six blueliners also got on the scoresheet. He set up the first of Mikko Rantanen's two goals in the game. Mittelstadt has three helpers over four outings in November, all of which have come on the power play. The center is up to 16 points (eight on the power play), 36 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 15 appearances. With Colorado converting 34.6 percent of its power plays so far, head coach Jared Bednar may be hesitant to break up the first unit even when Jonathan Drouin (upper body) or Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) becomes available to play, though Mittelstadt would be a candidate to move to the second unit if any changes happen.