Casey Mittelstadt News: Supplies two helpers

Mittelstadt notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Mittelstadt has four helpers over his last five games. While he hasn't scored in nine contests, he remains a productive playmaker from a second-line role for the Bruins. The 27-year-old is up to 36 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 59 appearances.